GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regé-Jean Page teams up with Steven Soderbergh for spy thriller 'Black Bag'

The film is a spy thriller also starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender

March 06, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

PTI
Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

The Bridgertonstar Regé-Jean Page is set to board Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film Black Bag. According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a spy thriller also starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. It is written by David Koepp.

ALSO READ
Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in spy film ‘Black Bag’

Black Bag reunites Soderberg and Blanchett, who previously collaborated on his 2006 movie The Good German and 2018's Oceans 8. The film also marks another collaboration between Fassender and the director after 2011's Haywire. Black Bag is produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs. Focus Features acquired the project last month.

Page, who shot to global fame with Bridgerton, was last seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He is also set to star in the reboot of The Saint.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.