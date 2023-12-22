GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Bridgerton' to return with two-part season three in 2024

Showrun by Jess Brownell, the new season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)

December 22, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

PTI
A still from 'Bridgerton' 

A still from ‘Bridgerton’ 

The third season of popular series "Bridgerton" has been split into two parts and will arrive on streaming service Netflix in 2024.

Based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quinn, the show hails from Shonda Rhimes's Shondaland. It follows the stories of the Bridgerton family, primarily focusing on the lives and love stories of the eight children.

The season three will have eight episodes with the first part coming out on May 16, 2024 and followed by part two on June 13, 2024, said a press release from Netflix.

Showrun by Jess Brownell, the new season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Season three finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly," the official plotline read.

The first season, which debuted in 2020, focused on the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Season 2 premiered in March 2022, focusing on the love story between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

"Bridgerton" is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.

