Rashmika Mandanna wraps shoot of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’

‘Animal’, billed as an action drama, is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, and hits the screens on August 11

June 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna | Photo Credit: @iamRashmika/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna praised her co-star Ranbir Kapoor as she announced that she has wrapped the shoot for the upcoming Hindi film ‘Animal’. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy of Arjun Reddy fame. Rashmika posted her pictures with the film team on social media

A couple of days ago, the actress took to social media to talk about her experience of working with Ranbir. “He is a brilliant actor and an amazing human. Have to say RK is a bomb in ‘Animal’, she said, adding more praise to the Bollywood star in the long post. About her director, Rashmika wrote that Sandeep Vanga Reddy is obsessed with his craft but at the same time gives the artistes the freedom they need to perform.

Animal, billed as an action drama, is set to release on August 11. The film is produced by T Series. Amity Roy is the cinematographer while Manan Bhardwaj has composed the film’s music. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Ranbir was last seen in the hit romantic drama Thu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, while Rashmika featured in Vijay’s blockbuster Varisu.

