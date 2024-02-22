GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make first appearance as married couple

Rakul Preet and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Goa

February 22, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

ANI
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa

Hours after their wedding, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first public appearance in Goa. The couple stepped out of their wedding venue in Goa on Wednesday evening to greet the paparazzi. The video surfaced online, Rakul and Jackky walked hand-in-hand toward the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani dropped their first wedding pictures on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet wrote, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." After dating each other for a long time, Rakul Preet and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj.' After Anand Karaj, it was followed by the Pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple on embarking on their new journey. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

