Navratri 2023: ‘Garbo’ song trends, lyrics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, the festive song is based on one of PM Modi’s Gujarati poems, called ‘Gaye Teno Garbo’

October 14, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhvani Bhanushali in ‘Garbo’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is credited as lyricist on a new Garba-themed music video launched ahead of Navratri.

The festive song, titled Garbo, was released online by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music on Saturday.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, the track is based on one of PM Modi’s Gujarati poems, called ‘Gaye Teno Garbo’. According to the producers, the song celebrates the spirit of the Navratri festival that ‘unites people across states, embracing cultures and traditions’.

In a statement, actor and label owner Jackky Bhagnani said, “Garbo is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it’s a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that Garbo will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.”

This is not the first time PM Modi has been credited as lyricist. In 2019, his poem Shyam Ke Rogan Rele was turned into a song in Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man, a 10-part web series based on his life. It was voiced by Sonu Nigam and composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

