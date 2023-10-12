HamberMenu
Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan to attend Ind Vs Pak World Cup match

Interestingly, both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are soon reuniting after almost 32 years in ‘Thalaivar 170’

October 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan with Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan with Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India | Photo Credit: @BCCI/Twitter

Actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 to catch the World Cup match between India and Pakistan. 

The veteran actors were earlier presented with Golden Tickets by Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also a recipient of the Golden Ticket. 

The invitees will reportedly also attend the musical ceremony before the match commences. The ceremony will begin at 12:40 pm and go on till 1:10 pm followed by the match that will start at 2:00 pm. 

Interestingly, both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who had previously shared screen space in films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, are soon reuniting after almost 32 years in director TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

