‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’: First-look teaser of Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi’s legal drama series out

The show portrays the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches

January 21, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’

A still from ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’ | Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Sony LIV on Sunday unveiled the first look of its upcoming legal drama series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, the show portrays the lives of young law professionals with different ideologies and approaches.

The first-look teaser shared by the streaming shows Anushka Raisinghani (Winger) taking on her colleague Virat Chowdhary (Wahi) to take charge of a big case.

“Meet Anushka, a sharp-witted young lawyer making her mark in her father’s law firm, standing tall on her ethics with each case she takes on. On the other side, there’s Virat, a suave and driven lawyer, believed to be the rightful heir to the firm. The firm has a young intern, Ankita Rastogi, who is navigating her way while harbouring a dark secret. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is a riveting courtroom drama that weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy,” reads the plot description provided by the streamer.

Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is written by Anuraadha Tewari. Bhavna Sresth is the creative director while Aniruddha Rajderkar is the series director.

Produced by Smruti Shinde and Harvindar Arora, Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani streams soon on Sony LIV. A release date is yet to be announced.

