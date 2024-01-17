GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in SonyLIV’s ‘Kan Khajura’

Also featuring Sarah Jane Dias amongst others, the series is the Hindi adaptation of the Israeli drama ‘Magpie’

January 17, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kan Khajura’ 

A still from ‘Kan Khajura’ 

SonyLIV has unveiled the cast for its new series Kan Khajura, the Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed Israeli crime drama Magpie.

ALSO READ
Sriram Raghavan Interview: On ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘Ikkis’ and 20 years as a filmmaker

The lineup of Kan Khajura includes Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. The series is produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora.

The original Israeli show tells the story of Asa Katz, a man serving a murder sentence who gets released early from prison on the condition that he cooperates with the police as their informant – a role (known as a magpie) that he also had in jail. Asa returns to his old neighbourhood and his older brother, David, who has little regard for his younger sibling. Asa constantly tries to resolve this, but numerous conflicting interests put him in precarious situations.

On joining the cast of Kan Khajura, Mohit Raina said in a statement, “Being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor. My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched personality.”

ALSO READ
Netflix’s ‘Fauda’ crew member ‘killed in action’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Makers

SonyLIV has previously adapted Israeli shows like Kvodo (as YourHonor) and Fauda (as Tanaav).

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.