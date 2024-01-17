Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in SonyLIV’s ‘Kan Khajura’

January 17, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

SonyLIV has unveiled the cast for its new series Kan Khajura, the Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed Israeli crime drama Magpie.

The lineup of Kan Khajura includes Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. The series is produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora.

The original Israeli show tells the story of Asa Katz, a man serving a murder sentence who gets released early from prison on the condition that he cooperates with the police as their informant – a role (known as a magpie) that he also had in jail. Asa returns to his old neighbourhood and his older brother, David, who has little regard for his younger sibling. Asa constantly tries to resolve this, but numerous conflicting interests put him in precarious situations.

On joining the cast of Kan Khajura, Mohit Raina said in a statement, “Being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor. My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched personality.”

SonyLIV has previously adapted Israeli shows like Kvodo (as YourHonor) and Fauda (as Tanaav).