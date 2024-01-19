GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series begins production

The series stars ‘Scam 1992’ actor Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi

January 19, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

PTI
A few pictures from the sets of ‘Gandhi’

A few pictures from the sets of ‘Gandhi’ | Photo Credit: @applausesocial/Instagram

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series Gandhihas commenced production, the makers said on Friday.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

ALSO READ
‘The Buckingham Murders’ to open Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

In a press note, Applause said the epic series, which will capture the life and times of Gandhi, is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

ALSO READ
HC issues summons to Netflix, co-producer of ‘Animal’ on plea to restrain OTT release

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's most recent series were Netflix's Scoopand SonyLIV's Scam 2003, a follow-up to his critically-acclaimed show Scam 1992. His upcoming project is The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.