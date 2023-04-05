HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Raavana Kottam’ trailer out; promises a raw and gritty entertainer

The film’s trailer was released by actor Silambarasan TR via his Twitter handle

April 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Raavana Kottam’ 

A still from ‘Raavana Kottam’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After launching the film’s audio in Dubai, the team of Raavana Kottam has now released the trailer. The film’s trailer was released by actor Silambarasan TR via his Twitter handle.

Based on the trailer, it’s safe to assume that the film talks about the politics behind Prosopis juliflora (Seema Karuvela Maram) and the issues it brings forth.

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, the film stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prabhu and Anandhi among others. The film will mark the director’s sophomore project after Madha Yaanai Koottam which was released in 2013.

ALSO READ
‘Raavana Kottam’ audio launch at Dubai: A look at what happened

Raavana Kottam is shot by Vetrivel Mahendran and features music by Justin Prabhakaran. Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film is expected to release next month.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.