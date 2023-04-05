‘Raavana Kottam’ trailer out; promises a raw and gritty entertainer

April 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

After launching the film’s audio in Dubai, the team of Raavana Kottam has now released the trailer. The film’s trailer was released by actor Silambarasan TR via his Twitter handle.

Happy to release the very interesting trailer #RaavanaKottam starring my talented friend @imKBRshanthnu Your hardwork & effort shows 👍🏻 This will be special!

Good luck to the whole team ❤️#இராவணகோட்டம்@VikramSugumara3#KannanRavihttps://t.co/NIPu1SSqcv — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) April 5, 2023

Based on the trailer, it’s safe to assume that the film talks about the politics behind Prosopis juliflora (Seema Karuvela Maram) and the issues it brings forth.

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, the film stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Prabhu and Anandhi among others. The film will mark the director’s sophomore project after Madha Yaanai Koottam which was released in 2013.

Raavana Kottam is shot by Vetrivel Mahendran and features music by Justin Prabhakaran. Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film is expected to release next month.