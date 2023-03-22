‘Raavana Kottam’ audio launch at Dubai: A look at what happened

March 22, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The audio launch of Madha Yaanai Koottam-fame Vikram Sugumaran’s upcoming film Raavana Kottam, starring Shanthnu and Anandhi in the lead roles, took place at The Indian High School in Dubai recently. Apart from the film’s cast and crew, the evening saw senior DMK leader Duraimurugan and stars like Parthiban, Meena, Khushbu, Sundar C, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Nasser, Venkat Prabhu and Yuvan Shankar Raja in attendance. The younger crop of actors such as Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Aadhav Kannadasan, Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Shiva and Sathish were also present apart from producers Subaskaran, Ishari Ganesh, Xavier Britto and T Siva.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan jokingly said, “I had advised my friend and producer Subaskaran to not produce Ponniyin Selvan given the scale of that story but he went against my word, as he wanted to do something for the Tamil language and ended up creating a successful film. Similarly, I asked my friend, Raavana Kottam’s producer Kannan Ravi, if this new venture by him was necessary, given the number of successful businesses he’s already running. He too went ahead with the project and given how successful Ponniyin Selvan is, I wish Raavana Kottam too turns out to be a rewarding venture.”

Producer Thittakudi Kannan Ravi, who presented the welcome speech, thanked the team and said, “There were many hurdles that we had to cross because of the locations we shot the film at, the Corona pandemic and the impending lockdown. But we still sailed through because this is my way of thanking Bhagyaraj sir. This film will definitely make waves and its success will pave the way to a lot more work for me in the film industry.”

Director Vikram Sugumaran said, “This film is the product of a lot of struggles. Shanthnu, despite coming from a place of privilege, went through a lot of physical and mental hardships for it. The area we shot at had thorny plants and peak summer made things difficult for us, but despite the several complications, the team made this dream a reality.”

When we caught up with actor Shanthanu, he said, “Kannan Ravi had no reason to get into the film industry apart from the bonding he shares with my family. On his behalf, I had to handle the budgeting at the location spot. I’m certain that this film will be an important one in my career.”

Raavana Kottam is scheduled to hit theatres on May 12