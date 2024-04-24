GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Photos from Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s Haldi ceremony go viral

In the videos, Arti is seen dancing joyfully alongside Dipak and her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah are also present at the event

April 24, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan | Photo Credit: @artisingh5/Instagram

Actor Arti Singh is all set to get hitched to her fiance Dipak Chauhan tomorrow, April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony and the photos and videos from the event have gone viral. 

In the videos, Arti is seen dancing joyfully alongside Dipak and her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah are also present at the event. 

Arti is known for portrayals in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris, as well as participating in Bigg Boss 13 in which she became the fourth runner-up.

She took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony and captioned one of them saying, “Couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Arti had said that it’s an arranged marriage but she had no inhibitions while meeting Deepak for the first time. 

