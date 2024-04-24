GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Dada’ actor Aparna Das marries ‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol

Reports say a grand reception is scheduled later in the day at a hotel in Vadakkencherry, Kerala, with film stars and family members set to attend the event

April 24, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actors Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das pose for candid pictures after their wedding at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Wednesday.

Actors Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das pose for candid pictures after their wedding at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: aparna.das1/Instagram

Aparna Das, who starred in the 2023 Tamil hit Dada, tied the knot with Deepak Parambol, who was part of the ensemble from the blockbuster Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys. Aparna Das posted the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. The wedding took place at the popular Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

‘Dada’ actor Aparna Das to marry ‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol; Haldi pics go viral

While Aparna wore a traditional Kerala silk saree with embroidered green blouse, Deepak was seen in a silk dhoti and a white shirt. Reports say only close friends and family members of the couple attended the wedding. A grand reception is scheduled later in the day at a hotel in Vadakkencherry, Kerala. Film stars and family members are set to attend the event.

The two actors were said to have been in a relationship for a few years. As the wedding pictures were circulated on social media, fans and film industry members began wishing the couple for their special occasion.

On Wednesday, photos from Aparna’s haldi and sangeet ceremonies went viral. Aparna was seen in a red and yellow half saree at the haldi function while she wore a black lehenga for the sangeet.

‘Manjummel Boys’ team interview: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

Aparna Das will next be seen in Anand Sreebala, the Malayalam film starring Arjun Ashokan. Apart from Manjummel Boys, Deepak was part of the recent Malayalam hit Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal, and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.