‘Dada’ actor Aparna Das marries ‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol

April 24, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Aparna Das, who starred in the 2023 Tamil hit Dada, tied the knot with Deepak Parambol, who was part of the ensemble from the blockbuster Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys. Aparna Das posted the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. The wedding took place at the popular Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

While Aparna wore a traditional Kerala silk saree with embroidered green blouse, Deepak was seen in a silk dhoti and a white shirt. Reports say only close friends and family members of the couple attended the wedding. A grand reception is scheduled later in the day at a hotel in Vadakkencherry, Kerala. Film stars and family members are set to attend the event.

The two actors were said to have been in a relationship for a few years. As the wedding pictures were circulated on social media, fans and film industry members began wishing the couple for their special occasion.

On Wednesday, photos from Aparna’s haldi and sangeet ceremonies went viral. Aparna was seen in a red and yellow half saree at the haldi function while she wore a black lehenga for the sangeet.

Aparna Das will next be seen in Anand Sreebala, the Malayalam film starring Arjun Ashokan. Apart from Manjummel Boys, Deepak was part of the recent Malayalam hit Varshangalkku Shesham, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal, and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.