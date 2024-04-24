GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SRK praises Mohanlal for performance on ‘Jawan’ song, superstars plan to meet over a meal

After a video of Malayalam star Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh’s song ‘Zinda Banda’ at an event went viral on social media, the Bollywood star reposted the clip and invited the ‘Drishyam’ alum over to his home for dinner

April 24, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

PTI
Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal



Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal engaged in a fun banter on Tuesday which began with the two showering praises on each other and ended with them planning to break bread together.

After a video of Malayalam star Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh's song "Zinda Banda" from his 2023 hit "Jawan" at an event went viral on social media, the Bollywood star reposted the clip on X and invited the "Drishyam" alum over to his home for dinner.

Mohanlal, Shobana’s ‘L360’ begins filming

"Thank you @Mohanlal Sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love you sir and waiting for dinner at home, as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda," Shah Rukh, 58, wrote.

In his response, Mohanlal praised the actor for being the "original" 'Zinda Banda' and in turn asked Shah Rukh to join him for both breakfast and dinner.

"Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?" the 63-year-old said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, Vijay’s ‘Leo’ among IMDb’s most popular Indian films of 2023

To this, Shah Rukh replied: "Done sir. Your place or mine?" Mohanlal came back with an answer and said, "Would love to host you at mine."

"Jawan", headlined by Shah Rukh, marked the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee, known for superhit Tamil films such as "Bigil", "Mersal", and "Theri". The 2023 action thriller also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

While Shah Rukh is yet to announce a new project, Mohanlal will next be seen in Malayalam fantasy film "Barroz".

