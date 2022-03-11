'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to release on Netflix in June

Season six debuted in the UK on BBC One and set a new record for a season launch at 3.8 million overnight viewers

The sixth and final season of popular British series "Peaky Blinders" will debut on streaming service Netflix on June 10.

According to Deadline, all six episodes of the final season will launch on the streaming service in the US and all markets where Netflix has the show’s rights.

Created by Steven Knight, "Peaky Blinders" focuses on Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, Knight and Murphy.

"Peaky Blinders" first premiered on BBC Two in 2013 but became a huge global success after it released on Netflix.

It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

The show also features Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O’Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others.