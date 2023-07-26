Pawan Kalyan asks Tamil film industry to be inclusive

July 26, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

At the pre-release event of his upcoming film Bro, actor Pawan Kalyan shared his views on the new guidelines of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) according to which only Tamil artists should star in Tamil films.

The actor stated that just like how the Telugu film industry is providing livelihood to those from various backgrounds, the Tamil film industry too should be inclusive as such restrictions will only limit its growth.

He added that his upcoming film Bro features Sujith Vaassudev who is from Kerala, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla, whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during the partition. He also pointed out that breaking such barriers will create films like RRR that have made waves across the globe.

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions and the drastic guidelines are said to be because of its members finding it difficult to get employment as Tamil films employ actors from other industries. The guidelines also state that films should not be shot in other states or foreign countries unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Pawan Kalyan’s Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, also stars Sai Dharam Tej along with Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju and Vennela Kishore. With screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is slated to release this Friday.