‘Bro’ trailer: Pawan Kalyan, as the Time-incarnate, is here to save Sai Dharam Tej in this fun entertainer

Directed by Samuthirakani, ‘Bro’ is set to hit screens on July 28

July 23, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in a still from ‘Bro’

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in a still from ‘Bro’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/YouTube

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s much-anticipated Telugu movie Browas unveiled by the makers on Saturday.

ALSO READ
‘Bro’: Teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s film promises a fun entertainer on cards

The two-minute video introduces us to Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu (Sai Dharam), a man who is always running after time. His life takes a turn when he meets Time, yes, the incarnate of time in the form of Pawan Kalyan. The trailer promises a fun entertainer with a noble message at its centre

Bro is writer-director Samuthirakani’s Telugu remake of his 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which starred the director himself as the God of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident.

Bro has screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram. With music score by Thaman S, editing by Navin Nooli, and cinematography by Sujith Vasudev, Bro is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

The film is currently set to hit theatres on July 28.

