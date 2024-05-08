GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song adds ‘Succession’ stars Zoe Winters and Dasha Nekrasova to ‘Materialists’ cast

While specifics regarding the storyline remain undisclosed, the film is already gaining traction as Song’s next venture following the success of ‘Past Lives’

May 08, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoe Winters, Celine Song and Dasha Nekrasova

Celine Song’s latest project, Materialists, has solidified its cast with the addition of Zoë Winters, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Marin Ireland. This upcoming A24 film, slated in the bustling setting of New York City, is labeled as a romantic comedy, revolving around a high-end matchmaker entangled with a wealthy romantic interest. While specifics regarding the storyline remain undisclosed, the film is already gaining traction as Song’s next venture following the success of Past Lives.

‘Past Lives’ movie review: Celine Song’s debut film is uniquely personal and universally poignant

Zoë Winters, renowned for her role as the calculating Kerry in HBO’s Succession, brings her seasoned talent to the project, having received acclaim for her performance. Joining her is her Succession co-star Dasha Nekrasova, who has experience in bboth both film and podcasting.

Louisa Jacobson, known for her recent stint in HBO’s The Gilded Age, and Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Ireland, known for her television roles in The Umbrella Academy and Justified: City Primeval have also joined the cast.

Celine Song’s next is ‘The Materialists’; Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in talks to star

Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal have already entered production as leads on the film.

Directed by Song, whose debut feature Past Lives received multiple critical acclaim including and Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and with production support from Killer Films and 2AM, filming for Materialists is currently underway in New York City, with distribution handled by A24.

English cinema / World cinema

