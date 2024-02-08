GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Celine Song’s next is ‘The Materialists’; Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in talks to star

Set in New York, the film follows a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbours feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind

February 08, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

PTI
Celine Song arrives at the AFI Awards on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California

Celine Song arrives at the AFI Awards on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Fresh off from the success of her first film Past Lives, Celine Song has found her next feature directorial in The Materialists, a romantic comedy.

Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are in various stages of negotiations to play the lead roles in the movie, which hails from Hollywood studio A24, reported Variety.

The Materialists is set in New York and follows a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbours feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.

Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films and 2AM’s David Hinojosa will be producing the movie, which Song will direct from her own script. The project is expected to start production in the coming months.

Song made a spectacular debut as a filmmaker in 2023 with Past Lives, an intimate drama about two young souls from South Korea who reconnect decades later.

The film, featuring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and received immense critical praise after its worldwide release.

Song is currently looking forward to the 2024 Academy Awards, where the movie is nominated for two Oscars, including best picture and best original screenplay.

