‘Partners’: First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next is here

Directed by Naveen John, the film also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, and Rony David Raj among others

Updated - June 10, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Partners’

First look of ‘Partners’ | Photo Credit: @navcj1/Instagram

The first look of Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film, Partners, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. The film is directed by Naveen John, who has also written the script along with Hariprasad and Prasanth K V.

The poster features Dhyan with a file in his hand, while the rest of the cast appears in the background on what looks like a bed of gold bars.

Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

Partners also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Alexander Prasanth, Sanju Sivram, Rony David Raj, Srikant Murali, and Devaki Rajendran among others.

With music scored by Prakash Alex, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Sunil S Pillai. Partners is produced by Dinesh Kollappally under the banner of Kollappally Films.

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ movie review: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s humour holds together this ode to cinema and friendship

