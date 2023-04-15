HamberMenu
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticizes Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘South Asian’

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-Canadian documentarian and filmmaker, was recently announced as the director of one of three upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films

April 15, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adnan Siddiqui, Priyanka Chopra

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has criticized Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘South Asian’ and not highlighting her Pakistani identity.

 In a recent post, Chopra lauded Obaid-Chinoy for becoming the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a forthcoming Star Wars film.

Reacting to the same, Adnan Siddiqui tweeted, “With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian documentarian and filmmaker. She was recently announced as the director of one of three upcoming Star Wars films. In a post on Instagram Stories, Citadel star Chopra called it a ‘historic moment’.

“First person of colour and first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film…And she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!” Priyanka wrote.

