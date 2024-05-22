‘Paaraa’: First single from Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ oozes with patriotic spirit

The first single from Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2 is out. Titled Paaraa, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh and Shruthika Samudhrala.

Paaraa is a song with patriotic spirit, with the visuals and lyrics from the lyrical video celebrating the power of an Indian. The song depicting the pre-Independence era, salutes an Indian warrior’s domination of the British.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian from the same director-actor combination of Shankar and Kamal Haasan. The first instalment revolved around a freedom fighter named Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), who turns vigilante to wipe out corruption. A R Rahman’s score and songs from the movie are still popular.

Senapathy, who was fondly called ‘Indian thatha’ in the film, returns in the sequel. The makers had released a promotional video in November, 2023 to reveal Kamal Haasan’s look from the film and introduce a host of characters in the movie.

Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Vivekh, Nedumudi Venu, Manobala and Kalidas Jayaram are the other actors in the movie. Ravi Varman is the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions in association with Red Giants, Indian 2, originally made in Tamil, is set to release in multiple languages on July 12, 2024. The film’s audio launch is set to be held on June 1, 2024.