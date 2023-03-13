Oscars carpet 2023: ‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR arrive at the Academy Awards

March 13, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

The stars of RRR made their mark on the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both looked striking in black, as they arrived to cheer for their film that has the track Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song. Having won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, it is a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.

Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava promised that tonight's performance of the RRR song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography. Bhairava will perform alongside Rahul Sipligunj.

The other Indian nominees at this year’s Oscars are All That Breathes in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers, which is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. Indian actor Deepika Padukone will also be present at the event, as she is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.