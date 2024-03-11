GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

Downey won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rear Adm. Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer’, hailed as one of Downey’s best performances in years.

March 11, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Downey Jr. poses with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Three decades after receiving his first Academy Award nomination, Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar. It was the third career Oscar nomination for the veteran actor. He was previously nominated in 1993 for Best Actor for Chaplin and in 2008 for Best Supporting Actor in Tropic Thunder.

Downey gave a light-hearted speech as he accepted his award.

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood” he said, pausing for the audience's laughter, “and the Academy, in that order.” He also thanked his wife, Susan. “You loved me back to life and that's why I'm here.”

Robert Downey Jr. poses with his Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. poses with his Oscar | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's three-hour deep dive into the development and fallout of the atomic bomb during World War II, led the Academy Awards with 13 nominations.

Downey beat Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things and Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The win solidified Downey's frontrunner status this awards season. He also took home the top honor for supporting actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.