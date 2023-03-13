March 13, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Award on Monday morning at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. This makes it the third Indian title to win under the category, after Period. End of Sentence and Smile Pinki

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary competed alongside four other films in the category-- Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Meanwhile, India’s nomination for the Best Documentary Feature, All That Breathes, lost the award to Navalny.