HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2023: India’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins Best Documentary Short Oscar

The documentary short film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga

March 13, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for “The Elephant Whisperers” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject for “The Elephant Whisperers” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Award on Monday morning at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. This makes it the third Indian title to win under the category, after Period. End of Sentence and Smile Pinki

The Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to win the trophy.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary competed alongside four other films in the category--  HauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell Effect and  Stranger at the Gate.

The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Meanwhile, India’s nomination for the Best Documentary Feature, All That Breathes, lost the award to Navalny.

Related Topics

documentary films / Indian cinema / The Oscars

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.