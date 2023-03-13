Oscars 2023: ‘All That Breathes’ loses, ‘Navalny’ wins Best Documentary Feature

March 13, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

India’s climate change documentary All That Breathes lost the best documentary award to Navalny at the 95th Academy Awards.

Directed by Daniel Roher, Navalny details the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

The other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature segment were All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters.

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, was one of the three Indian titles that were contending at the Oscars this year. Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

It previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.