Oscars 2020: All the live updates and winners from the ceremony

Today, the end of the awards season is upon us with the Oscars, and several worthy winners will be taking home the coveted golden lady, even as the ceremony weighs down with accusations of a lack of diversity among the nominees, not enough female representation, and so on.

Also read: Here are our Oscar predictions based on data

However, it is the biggest night of the year for the movie industry and there are several categories that are wide open: such as the Best Picture race being wide open with the likes of 1917 and Parasite being front-runners to win the grand prize.

Did Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker change superhero(villain) movies for you forever, or are you rooting for Adam Driver's understated yet devastating arc in Marriage Story? Do you think this will be Scarlett Johansson's breakthrough at the Oscars or does Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland take the trophy?

Let the show begin!

6.57 am

Best Animated Short Film: Hair Love

The animated short award goes to the makers of Hair Love, that follows the story of a man who must do his daughter's hair for the first time. While winning the award, the makers dedicate it to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away recently in a tragic accident.

6.54 am

Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4

The fourth film in the much-loved franchise wins a quite unpredictable category, as Klaus was another film that was getting a lot of hype in awards season. Mindy Kaling announces the award as the makers come onto stage for a charming little speech on the film being a 'love letter' to everyone growing up with the franchise.

6.45 am

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt



And the first award of the night goes to Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The actor beat out several heavyweights in the category, and thanks Leonardo DiCaprio, his director as well as the stunt coordinators who worked on the film. He winds up the speech dedicating the award to his kids.

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

6.33 am

The ceremony begins!

After a glitzy showing at the red carpet, all the celebrities are in their seats and Janelle Monae opens the show to a medley of songs, going through the audience and dancing her way through the opening of the awards.

She's followed by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock who are up next on stage, for the opening monologue of sorts (since there's no Oscar host)