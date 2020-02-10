‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho quotes Martin Scorsese in acceptance speech at Oscars

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is the toast of Hollywood now, after Parasite became the first foreign film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The filmmaker also won Best Director, and the film picked up wins for Best international Feature and Screenplay as well.

The 50-year-old beat several iconic directors such as fellow nominees Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker and Martin Scorsese for The Irishman in the cateogry.

During his speech, Bong Joon-ho remarked with help from his translator, “After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that, ‘The most personal is the most creative.’”

He attributed the quote to the ‘great Martin Scorsese’ as the director stood up to applause from the audience.

Bong went on, “When I was in school, I studied Scorsese's films. Now, just to be nominated is a huge honor, but I never thought I’d win! Earlier, when people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. Thank you so much Quentin, I love you.”

He added, “Todd and Sam are great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with everyone. Thank you. I will drink until next morning now!”

Bong would eventually go up on stage once more with his team to receive Best Picture as well, but seemed too overwhelmed to speak then, letting his producers do the talking for the show’s conclusion.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.