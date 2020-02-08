Oscars 2020: Who are Indian filmmakers and actors rooting for?

Come Monday and a section of young cinephiles in India will perform an annual ritual. It will wake up at 6 am to catch cinema’s grandest celebration, and everything will go according to the unchanging script — the red carpet will be discussed threadbare and many contentious contemporary issues will get ticked on stage in several fabulous acceptance speeches — from race relations to diversity to gender as Trump’s hate politics.

Thereafter every award would be scrutinised and debated on. Who got their deserved place in the sun and which films were unfairly forced to go away with the wind? The celebration of showmanship, its scale and grandeur, will colonise our minds and conversations yet again.

Will the members of the filmmaking community in India also tune in? What are they looking forward to and who is it that they are going to root for on February 10? How far does their Oscar obsession go?

Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala, filmmaker

I started watching it from 1992, when Satyajit Ray was awarded an honorary Academy Award. But it was when Nayakan went as India’s submission in 1987 that the Oscars came to Tam Brahm homes. Since then, our conversations have been fuelled by Jeans and, recently, Visaranai.

Voting for: I’m not rooting for anyone. I only wish they’d nominated Lulu Wang and Greta Gerwig. If they’d been part of the debate, the discussion would have been nicer… especially since they are filmmakers in a relationship who’ve made it on their own might (Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig; Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang).

Unforgettable: For some odd reason, it is Denzel Washington. For the intensity on his face whenever his name was announced as a nominee.

Onir

Onir, filmmaker

The actor who excites me the most this year is Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory. He is incredible and beautiful. I have a contrarian opinion on the popular nominees. The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood disappointed me — not everything they [Scorsese/Tarantino] make needs to make it [to the awards]. I think Parasite is the strongest of the lot, the one I would root for as a story. A nomination I’m happy about, however, is For Sama [a journey into the female experience of war], in the documentary feature category. It talks about an issue of importance in the world today. It is shot in a basic way but is all the more powerful for it.

Lack of diversity: Parasite and Pain and Glory are perhaps the only films that bring in diversity. Otherwise, everything this year is white. There is zero representation of blacks, women or the LGBTQIA community.

Unforgettable: It is inspiring to see film people use the ceremony as a political platform. Especially when seen in the light of how professionals in India maintain silence on important issues. Everything is promotion driven here. They say something before the release of a film and then go silent. They won’t stand up for their own audience. [I recall how] Tom Hanks’ acceptance speech for Philadelphia had me in tears. The way he identified and remembered the people who died for the [gay rights and AIDS activism] cause. I get emotional even now, just thinking about it. There’s also something very dignified about the industry coming together to celebrate their films and talent. The way they acknowledge the entire industry as a family. Not one award in India has this sense of gravitas.

Deepti Gupta

Deepti Gupta, actor

It is shocking that no women were nominated this year in the best direction category or even best cinematography. It is surprising in a country where the #MeToo movement has been more successful than others. The Oscars doesn’t see the responsibility that they have to put women in the forefront — [they must realise] equal opportunity creates equal representation, not just vice versa. Though I am a big fan of Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman) and Roger Deakins (1917) in the cinematography category, I would personally have loved to see Natasha Braier’s name, who shot Honey Boy.

It is ironic that only last week I met Jonas Holmberg, director of the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden, where my documentary, Shut Up Sona, was invited for its Swedish premiere. It is one of the first A-list film festivals to have a 50-50 policy starting this year. In spite of the initial discussions, and reservations about quality versus gender-equal film selections, Holmberg said it wasn’t hard to find great films made by women. Other countries are inspiring. I agree with Beth Janson from the National Film Board of Canada who says that gender equality is essential in shaping storytelling. Telefilm Canada has promised that half of the movies will be directed or written by women. I hope this permeates to the Oscars soon enough.

Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi, screenwriter

It has been such a superior year for cinema, be it Marriage Story, The Two Popes or The Irishman. I mean, how do you decide between 1917 or Parasite? In Parasite, the way [director] Bong Joon Ho deals with the ever-existing inequality in society, allowing one to hold on to hope, but still ending it in such a piercing, almost uncomfortable, way that you can’t escape the introspection it demands — that’s what cinema should do.

While I have my fingers crossed for Parasite, I’ll also be satisfied if Once Upon A Time In Hollywood or Marriage Story wins. The latter is such an honest and beautiful observation of a collapsed relationship. I laughed, I cried.

The show must go on: While people may debate the Oscars’ exaggerated existence, I relish every bit of it. Who wore what, said what... Despite the pomp and show, at the end what is put out there is genuinely superior content.

(L to R) Rakul Preet Singh, Adivi Sesh and Chinmayi Sripada

Rakul Preet Singh, actor

I am rooting for 1917 to win Best Picture. I watched a late-night show; I went in thinking it would be another war film, but I was in awe of how it was shot and edited to make it appear like a single-shot film. In the Best Actor category, my choice is Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. It is tough to put forth a performance where you empathise with a negative character. And I really liked Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story and hope she wins in the Best Actress category.

Behind the hype: People can debate if it is worth the hype…to each his or her own. If you can stay up and watch Bigg Boss, why not follow the Oscars?

Chinmayi Sripada, singer

Representation has been an issue at the Oscars, which is predominantly white and doesn’t give a lot of prominence to women. But what I like about the Academy Awards of late is that it is recognising OTT platform films. This gives an opportunity for films that are not releasing on the big screen to get global attention.

While I need to watch The Irishman, I’m rooting for the wonderful 1917. It should win, at least for the cinematography. I’m also of the opinion that Kumbalangi Nights should have been sent from India for the Oscars; Malayalam cinema is churning out some fantastic stuff in the last few years, and they deserve recognition.

Adivi Sesh, actor and writer

I’m aware that Joaquin Phoenix is the front runner for Best Actor for Joker. He’s my favourite, too, though I would rate Heath Ledger’s performance a notch above.

The big winner: Roger Deakins, I think, will win the best cinematography award for 1917. There were moments when the film stirred me emotionally, but rather than being absorbed in the experience, I observed the technicalities and wondered, ‘wow! It’s still the same shot’. Maybe Sam Mendes will win the best director [for 1917] but, to me, Dunkirk was a better war film.

Unforgettable: Among the speeches, I thought Adrien Brody was incredible while winning Best Actor for The Pianist (2002).

(L to R) Nimisha Sajayan, Roopa Rao and Lijo Jose

Nimisha Sajayan, actor

Joker is going to sweep the Oscars. I think Joaquin Phoenix will win the Best Actor award; he cannot be ignored this year. It is such a well-made film, be it the colour palette, sound design, performances or the direction. After watching it, I was on a high for days.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, director

I feel Joaquin Phoenix deserves the best actor award. I loved the performances of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story, but Joker looked more exclusive to me.

Roopa Rao, director

The history of the Oscars sets it apart. It has been around for 70+ years, so the gravity associated with it and the world of opportunities it opens up for the winner [is big]. While any award is a great encouragement, it is not right to compare the Oscars with what we have in India. They slot the films from the rest of the world in one category, so it is not even our field to play in. Moreover, the issues surrounding the Oscars are not for us to debate. We have a thousand issues here that we should be focussing on. What happens at the Oscars can’t be my priority when [there’s plenty] in my immediate space staring me in the face. Gender representation is our biggest task to work on here as well. Isn’t it so?

Ashwin Saravanan, director

My favourite is Parasite. You cannot box it into one genre; it is a thriller, family drama and black comedy at the same time.

The big winner: The obvious choice would be Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, although I liked Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Scarlett Johansson gave a breakout performance in Marriage Story, too. It was so subtly done. She does the big tentpole movies and then something simple like Jojo Rabbit or Marriage Story. Another movie that deserves equal love is Ford v Ferrari, for its vintage Hollywood-style filmmaking.

What’s missing: Stunts is a category that deserves representation. People are risking their lives just so you enjoy Fast and Furious and other tentpole movies that rely on action. The Academy needs to act on this.

(Clockwise from top) Ashwin Saravanan, Radhika Apte, Rima Das and Sriram Raghavan

Radhika Apte, actor

Jojo Rabbit is one film that blew my mind; it made me cry. Another incredible film was 1917. Of course, I liked Joker too, and I am looking forward to watching Little Women. As for rooting for a winner, I don’t know which one to go for, but Jojo Rabbit is a remarkable watch.

Rima Das, director

I am rooting for Parasite to win. I found the film very unique; it surprises you, exposes you to conflicting thoughts and moves you. The Oscars give films global recognition, but where we fall short is the visibility. Indian films suffer due to lack of marketing and publicity at the global level. Whether your film will win the Oscars or not is secondary, to have a fair chance, a good marketing campaign helps. Village Rockstars had a dream run, being an underdog and then going all the way to the Oscars. The Oscars journey is a memory I will always cherish.

Sriram Raghavan, director

1917 will sweep the Oscars, and Phoenix for Joker is a foregone conclusion. Parasite will get the award for Best International Feature, and is a good contender for its script. I loved Ford vs Ferrari and Knives Out; the latter could win for the script. I also liked Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but only Brad Pitt will get an Oscar for it. It is too indulgent and personal a film [for the Academy]. The Irishman, I thought, was too much of deja vu. I am up at 5 30 am to watch the Oscars. Slumdog Millionaire winning the award was a big moment, more so, because I too wanted to make an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s Q & A [on which the film is based].

I don’t watch the red carpet, but the ceremony itself. It’s out of sheer habit, but I get such a thrill out of it. I have to watch it live and not later in the news. Earlier there used to be more time spent on lifetime achievement award and speeches but now it has become more cut to cut. I remember Billy Wilder, Akira Kurusawa and John Huston, all on one stage together.

— With inputs from Sangeetha Devi Dundoo, Saraswathy Nagarajan, Srinivasa Ramanujam and Srivatsan S