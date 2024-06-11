GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Oscar winner Adam Elliot's stop-motion film 'Memoir of a Snail' teaser released

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sarah Snook, Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Eric Bana

Updated - June 11, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 04:44 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Memoir of a Snail’

A still from ‘Memoir of a Snail’ | Photo Credit: @Charadesfilms/Youtube

The makers of Oscar-winning director Adam Elliot's latest stop-motion film, Memoir of a Snail, voiced by Succession star Sarah Snook, has just released its teaser ahead of its premiere at Annecy.

Memoir of a Snail follows the journey of little Grace Puddle, who is tragically separated from her twin brother Gilbert after the untimely death of their parents. As Grace struggles with loss, rejection, sadness, and solitude, she finds solace in sharing her story with a garden snail named Sylvia, who becomes the only creature interested in her tragic tale, as per Variety.

Riz Ahmed starrer ‘Dammi’ sets release date on MUBI

Elliot, known for his Academy Award-winning short film Harvie Krumpet, draws inspiration from his own life and the people around him. ”The truth is, they are all based on real people: they just happen to be my family and friends,” he revealed to Variety. In his previous film, Mary and Max, the character Max was based on his pen pal, who is still alive.

Elliot, whose father was an acrobatic clown, embraces the role of an entertainer. “I want the audience to laugh, but if I can get them to shed a tear, I really feel like I’ve achieved something,” he shared. Staying true to his passion for stop-motion animation, Elliot explains that it allows him to have complete creative control and push the boundaries of the art form. .The decision to focus on snails was a personal one for Elliot, who collected them as a child, as per Variety.

Originally planned as a Memoir of a Ladybird, the change to snails felt more authentic. However, after realizing the challenges of creating thousands of snail characters, Elliot humorously exclaimed, “I never want to see another snail ever again!” While Elliot admits to receiving offers from bigger studios, he remains true to his vision, writing and directing his own films on a low budget.

‘Silo’ Season 2 reveals first look at Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Common

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sarah Snook, Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Eric Bana. Memoir of a Snail, an Arenamedia production, was brought to life by Elliot and Liz Kearney and executive produced by Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson. Anton and Charades handle international sales, with IFC distributing the film in North America and Wild Bunch taking charge in France.

Watch the film’s teaser here:

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.