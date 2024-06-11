Oscar winner Adam Elliot's stop-motion film 'Memoir of a Snail' teaser released

The makers of Oscar-winning director Adam Elliot's latest stop-motion film, Memoir of a Snail, voiced by Succession star Sarah Snook, has just released its teaser ahead of its premiere at Annecy.

Memoir of a Snail follows the journey of little Grace Puddle, who is tragically separated from her twin brother Gilbert after the untimely death of their parents. As Grace struggles with loss, rejection, sadness, and solitude, she finds solace in sharing her story with a garden snail named Sylvia, who becomes the only creature interested in her tragic tale, as per Variety.

Elliot, known for his Academy Award-winning short film Harvie Krumpet, draws inspiration from his own life and the people around him. ”The truth is, they are all based on real people: they just happen to be my family and friends,” he revealed to Variety. In his previous film, Mary and Max, the character Max was based on his pen pal, who is still alive.

Elliot, whose father was an acrobatic clown, embraces the role of an entertainer. “I want the audience to laugh, but if I can get them to shed a tear, I really feel like I’ve achieved something,” he shared. Staying true to his passion for stop-motion animation, Elliot explains that it allows him to have complete creative control and push the boundaries of the art form. .The decision to focus on snails was a personal one for Elliot, who collected them as a child, as per Variety.

Originally planned as a Memoir of a Ladybird, the change to snails felt more authentic. However, after realizing the challenges of creating thousands of snail characters, Elliot humorously exclaimed, “I never want to see another snail ever again!” While Elliot admits to receiving offers from bigger studios, he remains true to his vision, writing and directing his own films on a low budget.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sarah Snook, Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Eric Bana. Memoir of a Snail, an Arenamedia production, was brought to life by Elliot and Liz Kearney and executive produced by Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson. Anton and Charades handle international sales, with IFC distributing the film in North America and Wild Bunch taking charge in France.

Watch the film’s teaser here: