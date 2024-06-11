GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Silo’ Season 2 reveals first look at Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Common

Apple TV has dropped a fresh look at the second season for its dystopian sci-fi series at its “Coming to Apple TV+” showcase

Published - June 11, 2024 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in a still from ‘Silo’ Season 2

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in a still from ‘Silo’ Season 2

Apple TV has released first-look images for the second season of Silo, the dystopian sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common.

‘Silo’ series review: A palatable dystopic show led by a stunning Rebecca Ferguson 

Shared on their official social media channels, the images feature Ferguson’s character, Juliette Nichols, outside the Silo in her cleaning suit, as well as glimpses of Common’s Robert Sims and Robbins’ Bernard Holland.

Although the release date for the second season of Silo has not been confirmed, it is anticipated to premiere before the end of the year. The first season received critical acclaim, but could not secure any Emmy nominations. However, the series went on to win several BAFTA awards for Best Production Design and Best Original Fiction Music, and Ferguson was nominated for a Saturn Award for her performance.

Silo centers on a group of people living in a massive underground bunker, who are led to believe it is safer than the outside world. Those who disobey the Silo’s strict rules are sent outside to “clean” and are never seen again, a punishment that serves as a grim deterrent for others.

Ferguson, known for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise has continued to build her profile with appearances in this year’s mega-hit Dune: Part Two and upcoming projects like Mercy, set for a 2025 release.

‘Severance’ Season 2 teaser: Balloon-clad Adam Scott returns to Lumon

In addition to the first look at Silo Season 2, the “Coming to Apple TV+” reel showcased upcoming content, including series like Severance, Slow Horses, Pachinko, and Shrinking, as well as films like Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, and Wolfs.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.