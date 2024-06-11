GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Riz Ahmed starrer ‘Dammi’ sets release date on MUBI

The critically acclaimed short film follows a man who returns to Paris in search of a connection with his estranged father

Updated - June 11, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 03:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Riz Ahmed in a still from ‘Dammi’

Riz Ahmed in a still from ‘Dammi’

MUBI has officially announced the streaming release date for the upcoming short film Dammi, directed by BAFTA Award nominee Yann Demange. The film, which stars Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, will be available exclusively on MUBI globally starting July 12.

Riz Ahmed boards Wes Anderson’s next film

Dammi premiered at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival and had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling and powerful performances. Written by Yann Demange and Rosa Attab, the film features Souheila Yacoub, Yousfi Henine, and the participation of Oscar nominee Isabelle Adjani and César Award nominee Sandor Funtek.

The story follows a man, portrayed by Ahmed, who returns to Paris in search of a connection with his estranged father, played by Yousfi Henine. This deeply personal journey navigates through memories of his past and surreal fragments of the present, offering a exploration of identity and roots.

‘Do Not Expect Too Much From The End of the World’ interview: Director Radu Jude and actor Ilinca Manolache on misogyny, satire and the modern image

Dammi is produced by AMI PARIS, with Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI Paris Founder and Creative Director, expressing his admiration for Demange’s vision. “There was a strong desire to produce a genuine cinema story. This was the start of an extraordinary adventure with Yann Mounir Demange, a director whom I have admired for a long time. He created ‘Dammi,’ a magnificent, moving, very intimate short film about his father and his childhood.

Ahmed won his first Oscar in 2022 for Aneil Karia’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote and starred in. his first Oscar for In 2021, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.