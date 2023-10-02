HamberMenu
‘One 2 One’: First look of Sundar C, Anurag Kashyap’s film out

The film is written and directed by K Thirugnanam who earlier made the 2021 Trish-starrer ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’

October 02, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘One 2 One’

First look poster of ‘One 2 One’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

The first look poster of One 2 One, the upcoming Tamil film starring Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap, was unveiled by actor Vijay Sethupathi on his social media handles on Monday.

The poster features the two actors — Anurag is set to play the antagonist to Sundar’s protagonist — staring intently as an express train jets past in between them.

ALSO READ
Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ to release on Pongal 2024

Written and directed by K Thirugnanam (Paramapadham Vilayattu), One 2 One also features Vijay Varmaa and Nitu Chandra in prominent roles. Ragini Dwivedi, Baby Manasvi, and Riaz Khan are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Siddharth Vipin, the film has cinematography by S KA Boopathy Karthick, Praveen Nithyanandam and Vikram Mohan. CS Prem Kumar serves as the editor.

One 2 One is currently in its post-production stage. The teaser, trailer and release date of the film are expected to be unveiled soon.

