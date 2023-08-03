HamberMenu
‘OMG 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi fight conservatism in court

A divine emissary assists a distressed father fighting a case in Amit Rai’s sequel to 2012’s ‘OMG – Oh My God!’

August 03, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar

Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a divine emissary sent to assist Pankaj Tripathi’s Shiva-worshipping ‘bhakt’ in Amit Rai’s OMG 2. The film’s trailer was released online on Thursday. The makers had deferred the trailer by a day following the demise of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) is a humble Shiva devotee living in small-town central India. His son, a young school-going boy, comes under duress when a scandalous video is circulated online (the makers don’t reveal its contents in the trailer). The boy is terminated from school and we see him in the path of an oncoming train.

Praying for cosmic intervention, Kanti encounters Akshay, a smiling ‘messenger’ of Lord Shiva who emerges out of holy waters in dreadlocks. The action then turns to a courtroom. Kanti, in response to his son’s humiliation, sues the boy’s school and brings up the historical progressiveness of ‘Hindu Sanatan Dharm’.

Tripathi also rehashes a comic repartee from OMG – Oh My God (2012), where Paresh Rawal, playing an atheist shopkeeper, sued God after an earthquake obliterated his bread and butter. While superstition and blind faith were the targets of the original film, its sequel appears to argue against conservatism and the dearth of sex education in schools.

OMG 2 was granted an ‘A’ certificate with ‘a few modifications’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was reportedly stuck with the censors for a while.

According to online reports, Akshay’s character has been modified from Lord Shiva to his ‘messenger’ at the behest of the CBFC.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11, clashing with another Hindi-language sequel, Gadar 2.

