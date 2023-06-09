HamberMenu
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Oh My God 2' gets a release date

‘Oh My God 2’, directed by Umesh Shukla and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, will release on August 11

June 09, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

PTI
The new poster of ‘Oh My God 2’

The new poster of ‘Oh My God 2’ | Photo Credit: @akshaykumar/Twitter

Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday. Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

‘Bloody Daddy’ movie review: Shahid Kapoor’s action film lacks force

"The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!" the post read. Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically-acclaimed movie Road To Sangam, has written and directed the movie. Samrat Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached to the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer.

The first Oh My God movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. Oh My God 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde.

