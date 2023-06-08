HamberMenu
SGPC objects to 'Gadar 2' scene shot in gurdwara

In a clip that surfaced online, actor Sunny Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and co-star Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while ‘Gatka’ experts are performing around them

June 08, 2023

Sunny Deol in the first look of ‘Gadar 2’

Sunny Deol in the first look of ‘Gadar 2’ | Photo Credit: @iamsunnydeol/Twitter

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has raised objection to the shooting of a scene of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 on the premises of a gurdwara.

In a clip which surfaced online, Deol, who is also a BJP MP, and actress Ameesha Patel can be seen standing arm in arm and looking at each other at the gurdwara while "Gatka" experts are performing around them.

The general secretary of the apex gurdwara body, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said the movie's hero and heroine can be seen in a "particular pose" in the gurdwara which was objectionable.

"Flower petals are being showered (on the actors). Moreover, 'Gatka' (a Sikh martial art) Singhs could be seen performing around them," said Grewal in a tweet.

Expressing displeasure, Grewal said Deol and the director of the movie should understand that a gurdwara is not a place for shooting such a scene.

"We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) which are appearing is shameful for the Sikh community," the SGPC general secretary said.

