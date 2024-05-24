GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Non Violence’: Bobby Simha, Shirish, Yogi Babu and Ananda Krishnan re-team after ‘Metro’

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, ‘Non Violence’ is scheduled for release in theatres later this year

Published - May 24, 2024 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bobby Simha, Shirish and title poster of ‘Non Violence’

Bobby Simha, Shirish and title poster of ‘Non Violence’ | Photo Credit: iam_shirish/X; Special Arrangement; and @akananda/X

Director Ananda Krishnan and actors Bobby Simha, Metro Shirish, and Yogi Babu are all set to team up once again after their 2016 film Metrofor a new film titled Non Violence.

The makers announced the news today with a unique title poster.

‘Paaraa’: First single from Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ oozes with patriotic spirit

Plot details and the remaining cast are yet to be revealed. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for Non Violence, which has cinematography by NS Uthayakumar and editing by Srikanth NB.

Produced by Leka, Non Violence is scheduled for release in theatres later this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Apart from Metro, Ananda Krishnan previously directed the Vijay Antony-starrer Kodiyil Oruvan.

