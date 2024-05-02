New K-dramas to watch in May: ‘The Atypical Family’, ‘Uncle Samsik’, ‘Crash’, and more

May 02, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Among the most anticipated shows this year, Queen of Tears came to an end in April, finishing its sixteen episode run on a ratings high. At present, time-slip romance Lovely Runner which just hit the halfway mark seems to be collecting a steady legion of fans, who cannot get enough of actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. Making up for the lack of many releases in April, May has several shows lined up across genres. We pick the most anticipated ones.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Wi Ha-jun fans, rejoice! After a slew of action thrillers, the actor finally gets to star as the lead in a rom-com. Ha-jun and Jung Ryeo-won play the leads in this K-drama, which follows him going back to the cram school where he studied, and reconnecting with his teacher from a decade ago.

Streaming on Viki from May 11

The Atypical Family

Modern-day illnesses, including a smartphone addiction, spare no one. Not even the most powerful superheroes. The Atypical Family has a family of superheroes who are plagued by modern-day woes that result in them losing their powers. Does the entry of a mysterious woman impact their lives for the better? The show stars Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee who is best known for her standout performance in the K-drama Be Melodramatic, and Claudia Kim.

Streaming on Netflix from May 4.

Frankly Speaking

What if you could only speak the truth? A problem that proves to be most inconvenient for the lead of this show, Frankly Speaking has Go Kyung-pyo playing a radio announcer who grapples with the loss of the ability to think before he speaks. This catches the eye of a variety show producer (Kang Han-na), who sees it as an opportunity for more content. and entertainment.

Streaming on Netflix from May 1

The 8 Show

In Squid Game, we saw what happens when people are pitted against each other for a staggeringly high prize pot. The 8 Show has a similar sinister premise. Eight people, who are seemingly trapped in an eight-storeyed building, participate in a show where they get to earn money depending on the time they spend there. The K-drama features an ensemble cast including Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee and Park Jeong-min.

Streaming on Netflix from May 17.

Uncle Samsik

This period drama has an exciting cast, led by Song Kang-ho (Parasite) playing the titular character. Set in the 1960s, the show chronicles the friendship between Samsik and Kim San (Byun Yo Han) as they navigate the troubles of that time period. Uncle Samsik also stars Tiffany Young.

Streaming on Disney+ from May 15.

Dare to Love Me

Romance blossoms when Kim Myung-soo,who plays an aspiring webtoon writer, flees his old-fashioned hometown and lands in the city where he meets an art teacher played by Lee Yoo-young. This takes them on a journey of support and encouragement as they work toward their dreams.

Streaming on Viki from May 13.

Crash

After his last outing as a homicide detective in the comedy-thriller Behind Your Touch, Lee Min-ki is back here as a part of the law enforcement. In Crash, he and an ensemble cast are a part of the largely neglected Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team which keeps a keen watch on the city’s roads.

Streaming on Disney+ from May 13.