New K-dramas to watch in February: ‘The Impossible Heir,’ A Killer Paradox,’ and more

February 01, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

January has started off strong in the K-drama land, with Marry My Husband on Prime Video getting better with each week and Dr Slump showing much promise even in its first two episodes. For February, we have thrillers, an inheritance war, and a good old contract marriage among other genres and tropes to choose from. Here are some K-dramas you can delve into this month.

A Killer Paradox

After the success of Our Beloved Summer, A Killer Paradox seems to mark a complete change for Choi Woo-shik. The actor will play a college student who discovers his special abilities after he accidentally kills someone. Hot on his heels, however, is a detective, played by Son Suk-ku, who is determined to unravel the details of this mystery. With Suk-ku and Woo-shik leading the cast, expectations are sky-high for this limited series.

Streaming on Netflix from February 9

The Impossible Heir

With an intriguing cast, the show’s early trailers promise a full-fledged inheritance war after an illegitimate heir, played by Lee Jun-young, suddenly discovers that a huge fortune awaits him. With several roadblocks along the way, he seeks out a friend, played by Lee Jae-wook, as they put their heads together and attempt to scheme their way to the top.

Streaming on Disney+ from February 28

Branding in Seongsu

Set in the Seongsu Marketing agency, the show follows a carefree senior intern (Lomon), a serious, workaholic marketing manager (Kim Ji-eun), and the clash of their ideals at the workplace. Making things more chaotic, the two unexpectedly swap souls, and are now forced to develop empathy and a fresh perspective towards each other’s lives. There’s workplace drama and, of course, romance in the offing!

Streaming on Viki from February 5

Dr Slump

Bringing together two actors from the iconic 2013 show Inheritors, Dr Slump has Park Shin-hye as a doctor battling severe burnout and depression, as she contemplates taking a break from her humiliating job. A chance run-in with a fellow high school overachiever, played by Park Hyung-sik, also a plastic surgeon embroiled in a legal case, sets the two on a path of healing, self-discovery, friendship and romance.

Currently streaming on Netflix

Flex X Cop

If you have enjoyed multiple seasons of crime-thrillers like Castle in the past, Flex X Cop might just be up your alley. The show has Ahn Bo-hyun play a third-generation Chaebol (heir) turned detective who partners up with a seasoned violent crimes unit detective, played by Park Ji-hyun. The show promises a lot of thrills, and of course, chemistry and banter as the detectives clash.

Currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar