GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Director Bong Joon-ho, South Korean artists urge probe into handling of actor Lee Sun-kyun case

Lee Sun-kyun, who shot to global fame with his performance as the wealthy patriarch in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ was found dead last month in an apparent suicide

January 12, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Reuters
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, center, attends a press conference demanding an investigation into the case for the death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, center, attends a press conference demanding an investigation into the case for the death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A group of South Korean filmmakers, actors and industry officials, including "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho, on Friday called for a probe into the handling by police and media of drug abuse allegations involving late actor Lee Sun-kyun.

Lee, who shot to global fame with his performance as the wealthy patriarch in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead last month in an apparent suicide.

Bong and more than a dozen other film, music and entertainment industry figures held a news conference in Seoul, urging authorities to look into whether police handled Lee's case without violating security and privacy rules.

ALSO READ
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies

Since his case was first reported by a local newspaper citing a police official, Lee suffered attacks on his reputation due to constant leaks about the investigation even after multiple drug tests turned negative, they said.

They also denounced "sensational" coverage by some news outlets and YouTubers focusing on Lee's private life using unverified information, calling it "yellow journalism."

"We call for a fact-finding probe into whether there were any security problems regarding the police investigation," Bong said, reading a statement signed by more than 2,000 artists and 29 industry associations.

"We're asking the press and media," singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin said, "Wasn't your coverage sensational highlighting someone's private life just because he was a pop culture artist?"

A group of South Korean entertainment insiders hold a press conference demanding an investigation into the case for the death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun

A group of South Korean entertainment insiders hold a press conference demanding an investigation into the case for the death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun | Photo Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Calls to Incheon police which investigated Lee went unanswered. Its chief has denied violating security rules while expressing regret over his death.

Lee's death rekindled criticism from the entertainment industry and the public over the often harsh and public nature of any criminal investigations involving celebrities which fuelled media coverage and pressure on them.

ALSO READ
The best of K-dramas in 2023: ‘Moving’, ‘The Glory Part 2’, ‘Crash Course in Romance’, and more

Yoon singled out a report by public broadcaster KBS using a recording of Lee's phone call with a bar hostess, questioning if it was meant to serve people's right to know and demanding it be deleted.

KBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee made three highly public appearances before police between October and December, the last time for 19 hours overnight.

He had denied knowingly taking illegal drugs and said he was tricked by the bar hostess who later blackmailed him, local news media reported before his death.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.