‘NBK 109’: Nandamuri Balakrishna is a demon with no sympathy for evil in special birthday glimpse

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film has music scored by Thaman S

Published - June 10, 2024 02:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from ‘NBK 109’

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from ‘NBK 109’ | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/YouTube

We had previously reported that Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up with Waltair Veerayya-maker Bobby Kolli for a new film, tentatively called NBK 109. Today, on Balakrishna’s 64th birthday, the makers unveiled a special glimpse video from the film.

The glimpse video begins to show actor Makarand Deshpande’s character narrating how God is so kind that he gives boons to even the wicked, and hence, to end their evil forces, a demon’s presence is needed. And then we see Nandamuri Balakrishna enter the frame, as the demon who “shows no pity, mercy or empathy” in dealing with these wicken men.

NBK 109went on floors in November 2023. With music scored by Thaman S, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Niranjan Devaramane.

The film is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, while the film is presented by Srikara Studios.

