Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Bobby Kolli for ‘NBK 109’

The film is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema

November 08, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Producer Naga Vamsi,  Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli

(L-R) Producer Naga Vamsi,  Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli | Photo Credit: @dirbobby/X

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, fresh from the success of Bhagavanth Kesari, will next be teaming up with filmmaker Bobby Kolli who had recently helmed Waltair Veerayya. The makers of the new film, tentatively titled NBK 109, have confirmed that the film has gone on floors.

Bobby took to X and shared a poster from the film and captioned it “blood bath ka brand name. Violence ka visiting card.” The first-look poster features an axe with an amulet and a pair of sunglasses.

The latest update comes after Bobby announced the project back in June this year. The film is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, while the film is presented by Srikara Studios. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

