Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu reunite for ‘BB 4’

The new project marks the actor and director’s fourth reunion after ‘Simha’ (2010), ‘Legend’ (2014) and ‘Akhanda’ (2021)

Published - June 10, 2024 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘BB4’ and Nandamuri Balakrishna with Boyapati Sreenu

Poster of ‘BB4’ and Nandamuri Balakrishna with Boyapati Sreenu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film announced that the actor will be reuniting with Boyapati Sreenu for the fourth time for a project that’s tentatively titled BB 4.

The makers took to social media to share the news:

Bobby Deol joins the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie

The new project marks the actor and director’s fourth reunion after Simha (2010), Legend (2014) and Akhanda (2021). Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing BB 4 under their banner 14 Reels Plus and Tejeswini Nandamuri presents the film. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

‘NBK 109’ first glimpse: Balakrishna goes hunting for baddies in Bobby Kolli’s actioner

Meanwhile, Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. The actor will next be seen in NBK 109 which Bobby Kolli helms.

