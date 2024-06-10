On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film announced that the actor will be reuniting with Boyapati Sreenu for the fourth time for a project that’s tentatively titled BB 4.

The makers took to social media to share the news:

The Lethal Combo that sets the screens on fire is Back 🔥🔥



The two Forces - 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for #BB4 🌋🌋



Happy Birthday Balayya Babu ❤️‍🔥



Produced by @RaamAchanta#GopiAchanta under @14ReelsPlus banner ❤️



Presented by… pic.twitter.com/Oj9b1j9bvS — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) June 10, 2024

The new project marks the actor and director’s fourth reunion after Simha (2010), Legend (2014) and Akhanda (2021). Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing BB 4 under their banner 14 Reels Plus and Tejeswini Nandamuri presents the film. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. The actor will next be seen in NBK 109 which Bobby Kolli helms.