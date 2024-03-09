GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘NBK 109’ first glimpse: Balakrishna goes hunting for baddies in Bobby Kolli’s actioner

The video introduces Balayya’s character who explains that a lion chasing a pack of jackals is not war but a hunt

March 09, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from ‘NBK 109’

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from ‘NBK 109’ | Photo Credit: @SitharaEntertainments/X

We had previously reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be teaming up with filmmaker Bobby Kolli who had recently helmed Waltair Veerayya. Tentatively titled NBK 109, the film’s first glimpse has been unveiled by the team.

Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Bobby Kolli for ‘NBK 109’

Bobby took to social media to share the glimpse on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The video introduces Balayya’s character who explains that a lion chasing a pack of jackals is not war but a hunt.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers reveal Prabhas’ character name in new poster

The film is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, while the film is presented by Srikara Studios. NBK 109 has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Niranjan Devaramane.

The rest of the cast and the film’s title is expected to be revealed soon. Watch the first glimpse video here:

