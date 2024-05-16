GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Natasha Lyonne joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

‘The Fantastic Four’, directed by Matt Shakman, is set to hit the screens on July 25, 2025

Updated - May 16, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Natasha Lyonne.

Natasha Lyonne. | Photo Credit: AP

Natasha Lyonne is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will be seen in Disney’s upcoming The Fantastic Fourreboot, reported Variety.

Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

Natasha is known for TV shows such as Russian Doll and Poker Face. It isn’t confirmed who Natasha will portray in the movie.

The Fantastic Four, a comic book adventure, revolves around Marvel’s First Family. Pedro Pascal will be seen as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), and Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman). Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

ALSO READ:Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Other members of the ensemble are Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser and John Malkovich. TheFantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer have written the script. The film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

