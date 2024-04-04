GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Julia Garner to play Shalla-Bal version of Silver Surfer in ‘The Fantastic Four’

Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025

April 04, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

ANI
Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024.

Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Julia Garner has joined the cast of the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four film, where she will play Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics.

She will star alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame is set to direct the upcoming film from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson. Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025.

The Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Julia Garner has received widespread recognition, including three Primetime Emmy Awards for her iconic performance as Ruth Langmore in the smash Netflix series Ozark. Her other television credits include The Americans, Dirty John and Inventing Anna, for which she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

In film, Garner earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her role in Kitty Green's The Assistant. Last year, the pair teamed again for The Royal Hotel, which Garner also produced through her Alma Margo production banner.

She's next set to star in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Manopposite Christopher Abbott and in the psychological thriller Apartment 7A from Paramount and producer John Krasinski.

