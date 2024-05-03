Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

May 03, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

Marvel’s The Fantastic Fourhas added Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser to its cast. The film marks another big project for Hauser, who is set to play Chris Farley in the upcoming biopic to be directed by Josh Gad, reported Variety.

Hauser is also part of The Naked Gun reboot, which also has Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. In The Fantastic Four,Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby essays the role of Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm (the Human Touch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm (the Thing).

TheFantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) while Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have written the screenplay. Hauser will be next seen in Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, in which he will be the voice of Embarrassment. The Fantastic Four will hit the screens on July 25, 2025.