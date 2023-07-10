‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Ridley Scott bring the ruthless French conqueror’s story to screen

July 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The trailer of Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte, is here.

Produced by Apple Studios, Columbia Pictures, and Scott Free Productions, the film is set to be released by Sony Pictures on November 22 in theatres before a streaming debut on Apple TV+.

The trailer shows a big-picture depiction of Napoleon’s rise to the throne and his eventual fall. The wars, the action set pieces, and the set designs all point towards a riveting spectacle on cards this November.

“It tells the story of the French emperor and military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor. That is viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary,” reads the description of the movie

With a screenplay written by David Scarpa, the film has actor Venessa Kirby playing Empress Josephine. Tahar Rahim plays Paul Barras, Ben Miles plays Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier plays Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham plays Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour plays Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell plays Sanson ‘The Bourreau,’ Edouard Philipponnat plays Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys plays Talleyrand, John Hollingworth plays Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes plays Moulins and Mark Bonnar plays Jean-Andoche Junot.

The film has cinematography by Dariusz Wolski, music composed by Martin Phipps, and editing by Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo.

Napoleon is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix. Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serve as executive producers.