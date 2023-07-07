‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ trailer: POTUS’ son and Britain’s Prince share a steamy romance

July 07, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of Red, White, and Royal Blue, its upcoming film starring Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr. and Sarah Shahi in the lead.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed eponymous New York Times bestseller, the film is directed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López with a screenplay he wrote with Red Malawer. In the trailer, we see Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), being sent by his mother to a royal wedding in the UK with a simple instruction: “Don’t cause an international incident.” And that’s precisely what he does when his ego battle with Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) destroys the wedding cake.

“They have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected,” reads the description of the plotline.

The film also stars Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are the producers of the film. McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, and Michael S. Constable have served as the executive producers.

Red, White, and Royal Blue premieres globally on August 11 on Prime Video.