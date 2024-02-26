GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nani teams up with Sujeeth for ‘Nani 32’

‘Nani 32’ is slated to release next year and more details about the film’s cast and crew are expected soon

February 26, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Nani 32’ announcement video

A still from ‘Nani 32’ announcement video | Photo Credit: @DVVMovies/YouTube

On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released the teaser. What came as a surprise was the official announcement of the actor’s collaboration with director Sujeeth. Tentatively titled Nani 32, the film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari’s DVV Entertainment. 

ALSO READ
Nani’s first look from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ unveiled

Nani took to social media to share the new film’s announcement in the form of a concept video which indicates that the film will be a story of what happens when a violent man turns to non-violence. 

ALSO READ
Nani interview on ‘Hi Nanna’: I did not want the success of ‘Dasara’ to dictate what I choose next

Nani 32 is slated to release next year and more details about the film’s cast and crew are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, Sujeeth is awaiting the release of OG starring Pawan Kalyan. On the other hand, Nani will be seen next in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram helmed by Vivek Athreya and co-starring SJ Suryah. Priyanka Arul Mohan and Aditi Balan. 

Watch the announcement video of ‘Nani 32’ here:

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.